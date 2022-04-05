JEE Main 2022 Registration To Close Today; Important Pointers On Application Process

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 registration ends today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Application: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 application process will be closed on Tuesday, April 5. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1 and May 4. The candidates can apply for JEE Main 2022 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.



JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.



JEE Main 2022: Steps To Apply



1. Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.

3. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.

4. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form

5. Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

6. Pay the application fee online

7. Submit the JEE Main application

8. Download, save and print the confirmation page.



JEE Main 2022 Application: List Of Documents Required



These are the documents required for JEE Main Registration 2022:

- Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size.

- Scanned signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size in JPG or JPEG format.

- Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size.

- JEE Main will be held for two papers -- Paper 1, or the BTech paper, and Paper 2, or the BArch and BPlaning paper. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted - separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.



JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.