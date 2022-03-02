JEE Main 2022 Registration Begins; 10 Things That Are New This Year

Image credit: Shutterstock Here are 10 things that will be different in JEE Main 2022 (representational)

JEE Mains 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 registration process. Candidates can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in to submit JEE Main 2022 application forms. The registration window will be closed on March 31 and the last date to pay the fee is also March 31. This year, the NTA has introduced many changes to JEE Main application and the overall exam process. The test will be conducted in two sessions.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 is scheduled for April 16 to 21 and session 2 will take place from May 24 to 29.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Here are 10 things that will be different in JEE Main 2022, compared to last year: