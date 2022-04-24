JEE Main 2022 Registration: Application Process For Session 1 Ends Tomorrow, Check Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 application process for session 1 closes tomorrow, April 24, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Registration: The application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 will be concluded tomorrow, April 14, 2022 at 9 pm. The JEE Main application form 2022 session 1 is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are willing to appear for the examination must visit the website to register themselves. Other than JEE Main 2022 application form, the candidates will be able to get elaborated knowledge on the exam and the previous year’s questions.

The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions this year. While the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held between June 20 and June 29, the second session will be held from July 21 to July 30. “The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course,” NTA on the official notice said.

JEE Main 2022 Application Form: Steps To Register For Session 1

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link of ‘Registration for JEE Main 2022’ on the home page Enter the application number and password to log in Fill in the JEE Main 2022 application form Upload all the required documents Pay the online registration fee Download and take a printout

“The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form including filling up of personal details, applying for the Paper, choosing the Examination Cities, providing the details of Educational Qualifications, and uploading the images and documents (if any),” NTA said on the information bulletin.

While applying for the JEE Main 2022, candidates make sure that they are aware of the few structures of the exam. While the candidates from the general category are required to submit an application fee of Rs 600, for the candidates, the application fee of Rs 325 should be submitted while applying for the JEE MAIN 2022 session1.

Though the candidates will be able to register themselves for JEE Main 2022 session 1 till 9 pm on April 25, The fee submission for the same can be done till 11.50 PM on the mentioned date.