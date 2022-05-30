JEE Main 2022: Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exam With These Previous Year Question Papers

  • Home
JEE Main Previous Year Question Papers: Applicants in their last days of JEE Main 2022 preparation can access and download the JEE Main previous year question papers from the official National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- nta.ac.in and click on the ‘Downloads’ section.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 30, 2022 12:03 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 is scheduled to be held between June 20 and June 29. Applicants in their last days of JEE Main 2022 preparation can access and download the JEE Main previous year question papers from the official National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- nta.ac.in and click on the ‘Downloads’ section. With JEE Main results, a candidate can get admission to BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes.

The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two rounds this year. The JEE Main session 1 will be conducted from June 20 to June 29, the second session will be held between July 21 and July 30. The JEE Main admit card 2022 release date and time have not been announced yet. The jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 website will host the JEE Main 2022 admit card.

An undergraduate engineering aspirant can get an idea about the types of questions being asked in the entrance exam with the help of JEE Main previous year question papers. Also with JEE Main previous year question paper, the difficulty level of questions can as well be estimated and therefore aspirants get an overall idea about the distribution of marks from each unit of the subjects.

JEE Main Previous Year Question Paper: Direct Link

The BE, BTech papers will be held as Paper 1 and the BArch and BPlanning papers is conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The best scores of the two, JEE Main session 1 and JEE Main session 2, will be considered while preparing the final JEE Main 2022 result.

Paper 1 of JEE Main 2022 will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper also have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for BArch and BPlanning and will be held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.

