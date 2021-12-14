JEE Main 2022 Preparation: Take Free Mock Test

JEE Main 2022 mock test will be released on nta.ac.in

JEE Main Preparation: Before Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release free mock tests at nta.ac.in. For JEE Main preparation, the NTA has also developed the National Test Abhyas app. The official website, nta.ac.in also hosts study material developed by IIT professors and subject experts. Attempting the JEE Main 2022 mock test will help candidates to know about the difficulty level and types of questions asked in the exam. The mock tests are based on the actual JEE Main exam pattern.

JEE Main is one of the most competitive entrance exams therefore mock tests and previous year question papers are important parts of preparation.

How To Use JEE Main 2022 Mock Test?

Mock tests will be available on the official website of NTA and no login credentials will be required to attempt the same. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to attempt the mock tests.

Go to nta.ac.in and click on ‘Mock test’ link After clicking on the link, a window will appear on the screen Candidates will have to select the exam i.e. JEE Main and ‘Paper’ from the drop down menu After selecting the details, click on ‘start mock test’ A login window will be shown on the screen with the default username and password. Click on the login button to start the test. General instructions will be provided after login. Candidates will have to read the instructions carefully and then click on the ‘Proceed’ button JEE Main mock test will begin and candidates can attempt the test After completion, candidates will have to submit the test and check the exam summary Click on the ‘view result’ button to check the detailed result.

JEE Main 2022 Mock Test - Benefits

Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2022 can assess their performance through mock tests. They can know about their weaknesses and can plan an appropriate preparation strategy accordingly.

It will also help aspirants in time management, constant improvement and gaining confidence for the actual examination.