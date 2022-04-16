JEE Main 2022: Preparation Strategy, Paper Pattern For Joint Entrance Examination

Image credit: Shutterstock Check paper pattern, preparation strategy for NTA JEE Main 2022.

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 from June 20. This year, the NTA has introduced many changes to JEE Main 2022 application and the overall exam process. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted in two sessions. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in multiple languages such as Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Gujarati.

JEE Main 2022: Paper Pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the optional questions introduced last year will continue in JEE Main 2022 but this year, there is a change – these questions will have negative marking.

The JEE Main 2022 question paper will have two sections for each subject. In section A, there will be 20 mandatory multiple-choice questions but in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five.

“For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10,” the NTA said.

“There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest Integer,” it added.

To rationalize the syllabus cut by different boards, the NTA introduced optional questions in JEE Main last year.

Though state and central boards are conducting Class 12 final exams this year, many of these exams will be in reduced syllabi, and optional questions will continue in JEE Main 2022.

