JEE Main 2022 Preparation: Know Chapter-Wise Weightage
NTA JEE Main 2022: JEE Main 2022 syllabus includes topics from Class 11 and Class 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
JEE Main 2022 syllabus includes topics from Class 11 and Class 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. JEE Main aspirants who wish to stay one step ahead should have knowledge of the complete syllabus with chapter-wise weightage.
For JEE Main 2022 preparation, students should refer to the NCERT textbooks. Other books are also required for thorough preparation and understanding the concepts comprehensively. Referring to JEE Main previous year question papers and practicing mock tests is also useful for students to boost their preparation. Detailed information about the chapter and topic-wise weightage is a must to know for candidates to streamline their preparation plan accordingly.
JEE Main Syllabus With Weightage: Physics
Topics
No of Questions
Marks
Modern Physics
5
20
Heat and Thermodynamics
3
12
Optics
3
12
Current Electricity
3
12
Electrostatics
3
12
Magnetics
2
8
Unit, Dimension and Vector
1
4
Kinematics
1
4
Laws of motion
1
4
Work, Power and Energy
1
4
Centre Of Mass, Impulse and Momentum
1
4
Rotation
1
4
Gravitation
1
4
Simple Harmonic Motion
1
4
Solids and Fluids
1
4
Waves
1
4
Electromagnetics Induction ; AC
1
4
Topics
No of Questions
Marks
Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry
3
12
Periodic table and Representative Elements
3
12
Thermodynamics And Gaseous State
2
8
Atomic Structure
2
8
Chemical Bonding
2
8
Chemical And Ionic Equilibrium
2
8
Solid State And Surface Chemistry
2
8
Nuclear Chemistry And Environment
2
8
Mole Concept
1
4
Redox Reaction
1
4
Electrochemistry
1
4
Chemical Kinetics
1
4
Solution and Colligative Properties
1
4
General Organic Chemistry
1
4
Stereochemistry
1
4
Hydrocarbon
1
4
Alkyl Halides
1
4
Carboxylic Acid and their Derivatives
1
4
Carbohydrates,amino acid and Polymers
1
4
Aromatic Compounds
1
4
Topics
No of Questions
Marks
Coordinate Geometry
5
20
Limits, Continuity and Differentiability
3
12
Integral Calculus
3
12
Complex numbers and Quadratic Equation
2
8
Matrices and Determinants
2
8
Statistics and Probability
2
8
Three Dimensional Geometry
2
8
Vector Algebra
2
8
Sets, Relation and Function
1
4
Permutations and Combinations
1
4
Binomial Theorem and Its Application
1
4
Sequences and Series
1
4
Trigonometry
1
4
Mathematical Reasoning
1
4
Differential Equation
1
4
Statics and Dynamics
1
4
Differential Calculus
1
4