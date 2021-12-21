JEE Main 2022 Preparation: Know Chapter-Wise Weightage

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 preparation; chapter-wise weightage of topics (representational)

JEE Main 2022 syllabus includes topics from Class 11 and Class 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. JEE Main aspirants who wish to stay one step ahead should have knowledge of the complete syllabus with chapter-wise weightage.

For JEE Main 2022 preparation, students should refer to the NCERT textbooks. Other books are also required for thorough preparation and understanding the concepts comprehensively. Referring to JEE Main previous year question papers and practicing mock tests is also useful for students to boost their preparation. Detailed information about the chapter and topic-wise weightage is a must to know for candidates to streamline their preparation plan accordingly.

JEE Main Syllabus With Weightage: Physics

Topics No of Questions Marks Modern Physics 5 20 Heat and Thermodynamics 3 12 Optics 3 12 Current Electricity 3 12 Electrostatics 3 12 Magnetics 2 8 Unit, Dimension and Vector 1 4 Kinematics 1 4 Laws of motion 1 4 Work, Power and Energy 1 4 Centre Of Mass, Impulse and Momentum 1 4 Rotation 1 4 Gravitation 1 4 Simple Harmonic Motion 1 4 Solids and Fluids 1 4 Waves 1 4 Electromagnetics Induction ; AC 1 4





JEE Main Syllabus With Weightage: Chemistry

Topics No of Questions Marks Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry 3 12 Periodic table and Representative Elements 3 12 Thermodynamics And Gaseous State 2 8 Atomic Structure 2 8 Chemical Bonding 2 8 Chemical And Ionic Equilibrium 2 8 Solid State And Surface Chemistry 2 8 Nuclear Chemistry And Environment 2 8 Mole Concept 1 4 Redox Reaction 1 4 Electrochemistry 1 4 Chemical Kinetics 1 4 Solution and Colligative Properties 1 4 General Organic Chemistry 1 4 Stereochemistry 1 4 Hydrocarbon 1 4 Alkyl Halides 1 4 Carboxylic Acid and their Derivatives 1 4 Carbohydrates,amino acid and Polymers 1 4 Aromatic Compounds 1 4





JEE Main Syllabus With Weightage: Mathematics