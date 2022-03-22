JEE Main 2022: E-Book On High-Scoring Chapters, Topics By Careers360

JEE Main 2022 preparation: Careers360 releases e-book on important chapters, topics

With Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scheduled to be held within a month, BTech aspirants must be at the last leg of their preparations. To help the engineering aspirants, Careers360 has launched a free e-book with high-scoring chapters and topics. JEE Main 2022 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be held for multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. The Btech paper, or Paper 1, of JEE Main will have three sections - - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The Careers360 e-book covers important chapters and topics from all the sections.

Careers360 has compiled a list of around 2,340 questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects to prepare this game-changer eBook, a statement on the Careers360 website added saying: "This free eBook covers JEE Main important chapters and topics to study just 40 per cent of the syllabus and score up to 100 per cent marks in the examination."

“If you want to turn your failure/stress into success, this book can help you to crack the exam easily. We encourage you to focus on key chapters and topics to study smart and score high through this amazing eBook,” it said.

JEE Main, held as an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, will be held twice this year - first in April and the next in May. The online application process for session 1 has started from March 1 and will continue till March 31 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 question paper will have two sections for each subject. In section A, there will be 20 mandatory multiple-choice questions but in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five.

