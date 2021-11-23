  • Home
Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 3:47 pm IST

JEE Main 2022: Practice Previous Year’s Question Papers
NTA conducts JEE Main in computer-based mode
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Main in computer-based mode. Candidates who are preparing for the 2022 session of JEE Main should practice past year question papers. This will be very helpful for them to understand important topics and the paper pattern. Using JEE Main previous years’ question papers, candidates can get an idea about the types of questions being asked in the exam, difficulty level of questions and it can help them to strategize their preparation effectively.

Practicing JEE Main question papers - Wise approach

Candidates should sort the questions on the basis of difficulty level. Easy questions should be attempted first as those can be solved quickly. The rest of the time can be devoted to moderate and difficult questions. Students will have to keep a selective approach as there is negative marking in the exam.

How to practice from the JEE Main previous year’s question paper?

Candidates should be well familiar with the JEE Main 2022 exam pattern and solve the question papers on a regular basis. Some tips to practice JEE Main previous year’s question papers are mentioned below-

  • Read the instructions carefully and solve the question paper accordingly

  • Try to solve the question paper within the time limit

  • Check the answer key and calculate the marks secured

  • Analyse your performance. Candidates can know their weaknesses and strengths after analysis and hence can improve.

Advantages of solving previous year question papers

  • Speed and accuracy both are key factors to score well in JEE Main and both these factors can be improved by practicing previous year papers.

  • Candidates will understand the exam pattern, plan the time management for each subject, and can devise a strategy for the D-day.

  • Solving papers by following the time limit, candidates can be familiar with the exam and will be less anxious during the main exam.

  • Regular practice will help candidates to make fewer mistakes in the exam.

JEE Main date
