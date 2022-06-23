  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Easy Paper'; Check Students' Feedback On B. Arch/ B. Planning

JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Easy Paper'; Check Students' Feedback On B. Arch/ B. Planning

JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: Students found the B.Arch/ Planning paper as easy. Check paper analysis by students, teachers

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 23, 2022 3:09 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Begins; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
JEE Main 2022 June Session Begins Today, Important Checklist For Students
JEE Main 2022 June Sessions Starts Tomorrow; NTA Checklist For Students
JEE Main 2022 June Session Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips
#JEEMains2022 Trends: Engineering Aspirants Want JEE 2022 To Be Postponed; Here’s Why
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Easy Paper'; Check Students' Feedback On B. Arch/ B. Planning
Check JEE Main 2022 paper analysis
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 morning shift has been concluded, the candidates who have appeared in the exam reviewed the paper as easy, moderately difficult. As per students, JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch/ B.Planning) was analysed as moderately difficult. In Paper (2A) B.Arch, the Maths section had 30 questions, Apritude- 50 questions and Drawing section had 2 questions each of 50 marks. Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida analysed the Maths section as moderate to difficult, while aptitude and drawing sections were reviewed as easy. JEE Main 2022 Analysis Live

Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Click Here!

Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now

Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now

Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now

JEE Main 2022: Paper Analysis of BArch

  1. Mathematics - Moderate to Difficult level. Students reported that Numerical based had few lengthy questions involving calculations. More weightage given to Chapter of 3 D Geometry
  2. Aptitude - Easy to Moderate level. Questions mostly from 3- Dimensional Figures
  3. Drawing- Easy level. One question involved drawing and coloring the scene of a Holi Festival, question on Color scheme of logo of Burger King and another question was to redraw a given figure with correct proportions (1:500).

JEE Main 2022: Section-Wise Paper Analysis Of B. Planning

  • Mathematics - Moderate Level. Few questions from Calculus. Weightage given to Vector & 3 D geometry
  • Aptitude - Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked mostly of 3D shapes viewed from different angles
  • Planning - Easy level. Few Questions were asked from Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC).
Click here for more Education News
JEE Main question paper JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Begins; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Begins; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
Assam Government Announces Early Summer Vacation Amid Devastating Floods
Assam Government Announces Early Summer Vacation Amid Devastating Floods
CUET 2022: Registration, Application Correction Window For CUET UG Reopens; Check Details
CUET 2022: Registration, Application Correction Window For CUET UG Reopens; Check Details
Assam AHSEC To Announce HS, 12th Result 2022 Next Week
Assam AHSEC To Announce HS, 12th Result 2022 Next Week
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE To Announce 10th Result 2022 By June 27
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE To Announce 10th Result 2022 By June 27
.......................... Advertisement ..........................