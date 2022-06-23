JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Easy Paper'; Check Students' Feedback On B. Arch/ B. Planning

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JEE Main 2022 paper analysis

JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 morning shift has been concluded, the candidates who have appeared in the exam reviewed the paper as easy, moderately difficult. As per students, JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch/ B.Planning) was analysed as moderately difficult. In Paper (2A) B.Arch, the Maths section had 30 questions, Apritude- 50 questions and Drawing section had 2 questions each of 50 marks. Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida analysed the Maths section as moderate to difficult, while aptitude and drawing sections were reviewed as easy. JEE Main 2022 Analysis Live

JEE Main 2022: Paper Analysis of BArch

Mathematics - Moderate to Difficult level. Students reported that Numerical based had few lengthy questions involving calculations. More weightage given to Chapter of 3 D Geometry Aptitude - Easy to Moderate level. Questions mostly from 3- Dimensional Figures Drawing- Easy level. One question involved drawing and coloring the scene of a Holi Festival, question on Color scheme of logo of Burger King and another question was to redraw a given figure with correct proportions (1:500).

JEE Main 2022: Section-Wise Paper Analysis Of B. Planning