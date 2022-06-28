Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JEE Main 2022 paper analysis

JEE Main 2022 Analysis: The students who have appeared in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 shift 1 today, June 28 analysed the difficulty level of the paper as easy, with Mathematics found to be difficult. The shift 1 was concluded at 12 noon, and students attempted 300 marks paper comprising questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics. Paper Analysis Of Day 2 | Day 1 | Day 4

Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida said that students found difficulty level of Maths quite high, while Physics, Chemistry were appeared easy to them. "In terms of order of difficulty – Mathematics was moderately tough while Physics was easy to moderate while Chemistry was easy. Overall, this paper was of moderate level," Mr. Batlish said quoting students.

JEE Main 2022: Section-Wise Paper Analysis

Mathematics: Moderately Tough level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Algebra and Calculus. Questions asked from Matrices, 3 D Geometry, Vectors, Permutation & Combination, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Functions, Limits, Application of Derivative, Definite Integrals, Differential Equations, Ellipse and Circle. Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions were reported as Tricky.

Physics: Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity and Modern Physics, EM Waves, Laws of Motion, Semiconductors, Rotational Motion, Kinematics, Heat & Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions were easy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked.

Chemistry: Easy level. Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Physical and Organic Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry. Questions asked from Amines, Electrochemistry, Colloids, Environmental Chemistry, Titration, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Mole Concept, s – block and p- block, Coordination Chemistry.

Over a lakh student appeared in JEE Main 2022 this year which will be concluded on June 29. The engineering entrance is being conducted at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad.