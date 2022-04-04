JEE Main cut-off for Electrical and Electronics Engineering for OBC-NCL category

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) scores used to admit students to the undergraduate engineering programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs) is held by National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions, the application for which will end tomorrow, April 5.

BTech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering is one of programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA counselling registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JoSAA conducted counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission to Electrical and Electronics Engineering. The JEE Main cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different. These are closing ranks for OBC-NCL categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling last year for gender-neutral seats.

BTech in Electrical And Electronics Engineering Cut-Offs For NITs Last Year For OBC-NCL Category