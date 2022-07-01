JEE Main 2022: NTA To Reopen Application Window For JEE Main July Session

JEE Main 2022 July session application window to reopen again

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the application window to register for JEE Main 2022 Second Session. Students will be able to register online again for the JEE Main July Session paper 1 and paper 2 exams. However, NTA has not yet notified the JEE Main 2022 application opening and closing date. JEE Main 2022 July session application closed on June 30. The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30.

“The Application window for the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) will be opened after the declaration of the NTA Score/Result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022). The schedule for the same will be informed separately,” an NTA statement said.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 was held from June 23 to June 29 in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside. The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked.

JEE Main Session 2 Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the JEE Main 2022 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2022

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Step 5: Payment of JEE Main 2022 application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference