JEE Main 2022: NTA Reopens Application Process; How To Apply At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA reopens JEE Main 2022 application process

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the JEE Main 2022 application process for the June session. Applicants who wish to register for the BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two rounds this year. While the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held between June 20 and June 29, the second session will be held from July 21 to July 30.

Along with filling the online JEE 2022 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. However, there are relaxations for the reserved categories.

How To Fill JEE Main Application Form 2022

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.

Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.

Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form

Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

Pay the application fee online

Submit the JEE Main application

Download, save and print the confirmation page

Details Of Documents To Be Uploaded

Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Scanned signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size in JPG or JPEG format

Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size

Paper 1 BE, Btech paper of JEE Main 2022 will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper also have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for BArch and BPlanning and will be held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.