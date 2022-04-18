  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022: NTA Reopens Application Process; How To Apply At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: NTA Reopens Application Process; How To Apply At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the JEE Main 2022 application process for the June session.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 18, 2022 1:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2022: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked, Method Of Resolving Ties
JEE Main 2022: Preparation Strategy, Paper Pattern For Joint Entrance Examination
JEE Main 2022: IIT, NIT Cut-Off Marks For BTech In Artificial Intelligence Last Year
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Window To Close Today
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow; Know How To Edit Application Form
Why Is JEE Main 2022 Postponed To June And July?
JEE Main 2022: NTA Reopens Application Process; How To Apply At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
NTA reopens JEE Main 2022 application process
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the JEE Main 2022 application process for the June session. Applicants who wish to register for the BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two rounds this year. While the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held between June 20 and June 29, the second session will be held from July 21 to July 30.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now!

Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!)Download Now!

Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | Sample Papers

Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more.  Subscribe Now!

Along with filling the online JEE 2022 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. However, there are relaxations for the reserved categories.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

How To Fill JEE Main Application Form 2022

  • Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.

  • Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.

  • Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form

  • Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

  • Pay the application fee online

  • Submit the JEE Main application

  • Download, save and print the confirmation page

Details Of Documents To Be Uploaded

  • Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size
  • Scanned signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size in JPG or JPEG format
  • Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size

Paper 1 BE, Btech paper of JEE Main 2022 will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper also have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for BArch and BPlanning and will be held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2022 JEE Main 2022 Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET Application Form 2022: Lesser-Known Details Of Common Universities Entrance Test Registration
CUET Application Form 2022: Lesser-Known Details Of Common Universities Entrance Test Registration
NTA NEET UG 2022 Application Process; Check List Of Documents Required To Be Uploaded
NTA NEET UG 2022 Application Process; Check List Of Documents Required To Be Uploaded
Ukraine-Returned Students Seek Government Help For Admission In Indian Medical Colleges
Ukraine-Returned Students Seek Government Help For Admission In Indian Medical Colleges
JEE Main 2022: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked, Method Of Resolving Ties
JEE Main 2022: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked, Method Of Resolving Ties
TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Documents Required, Direct Link To Apply
TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Documents Required, Direct Link To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................