JEE Main 2022: NTA Opens Application Correction Window For Session 2; Here’s How To Make Changes

JEE Main 2022 application correction window opens

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2. Aspirants who want to make changes, or corrections, in their JEE Main session 2 application form can visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in and make the required changes. The edit window for the JEE Main 2022 form will remain open till July 3 (upto 11:50 pm). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by the NTA under any circumstances.

Students will not have to pay any additional fee to edit the JEE Main 2022 application form. The correction window for JEE 2022 is a one-time facility during which the candidates can edit particulars filled in the application form and re-upload some documents. Aspirants are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.

The NTA said, "Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates."

JEE Main 2022 Correction Window: Steps To Edit Application Form

Visit the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘Correction for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)’ link. Enter your application number and password, and click on sign in. Make the required changes in your JEE Main session 2 application form. Recheck the details before submitting. Once done, submit the JEE Main application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

JEE Main 2022 Correction Window: Direct Link

The session 2 of JEE Main 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30. JEE Main session 2 admit card will be issued soon.

For further clarification related to JEE Main 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.