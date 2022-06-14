JEE Main 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slip Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Out Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 Advance intimation slips of exam city issued

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued intimation slips of examination city for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 today, June 14. The exam city intimation slip of JEE Main 2022 session 1 is available on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the JEE Main exam city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. Click Here to check the JEE Main 2022 advance intimation of examination city.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | 2022 Sample Paper

"The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main)-2022 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 14 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," NTA notification mentioned.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The JEE Main admit card 2022 will be issued later. "The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for JEE (Main) – 2022 session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of JEE (Main) – 2022 session 1 shall be issued later," the NTA said.

In case of any difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip for JEE Main 2022, candidates can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

This year, the NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 exam in two sessions -- June and July. While the session 1 of JEE Main is scheduled to be held between June 20 and June 29, the JEE Main session 2 exams will be held from July 21 and July 30.