  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Electronics And Communications Engineering From Last Year

JEE Main 2022: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Electronics And Communications Engineering From Last Year

These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling last year for gender-neutral seats.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 1, 2022 1:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Last Date To Register For JEE Main 2022 Today
JEE Main 2022 Application: Registration Process To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
JEE Main 2022: Check Important Points, What’s New This Year
JEE Main 2022 Application: 3 Days Left To Register; Check List Of Documents Required, Details
JEE Main 2022 Registration Closing Shortly; Know About Application Process, Documents Required
FAQs On JEE Main 2022 Registration Form Date, Application Process
JEE Main 2022: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Electronics And Communications Engineering From Last Year
JEE Main 2022: NIT Cut-offs from last year for ECE
New Delhi:

The National Institutes of Technology (NITs) grant admission on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam will be held in two sessions. The JEE Main 2022 application process for Session 1 closed on Thursday, March 31.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now!

Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Here!

Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!)Download Now!

Don't Miss: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Download Free!

BTech in Electronics And Communications Engineering is one of programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Electronics And Communications Engineering will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA counselling registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JoSAA conducted counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission to Electronics And Communications Engineering. The JEE Main cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different. These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling last year for gender-neutral seats.

BTech in Electronics And Communications Engineering Cut-Offs For NITs Last Year

  1. Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar: 14,684

  2. Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur: 9,726

  3. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal: 13,845

  4. Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad: 9,238

  5. NIT Agartala: 28,735

  6. NIT Calicut: 8,645

  7. NIT Delhi: 14,427

  8. NIT Durgapur: 13,265

  9. NIT Goa: 58,590

  10. NIT Hamirpur: 16,580

  11. NIT Karnataka, Surathkal: 4,246

  12. NIT Meghalaya: 28,092

  13. NIT Nagaland: 41,534

  14. NIT Patna: 21,973

  15. NIT Puducherry: 23,031

  16. NIT Raipur: 17,379

  17. NIT Sikkim: 37,950

  18. NIT Arunachal Pradesh: 39,301

  19. NIT Jamshedpur: 14,247

  20. NIT Rourkela: 6,164

  21. NIT Silchar: 18,809

  22. NIT Srinagar: 49,459

  23. NIT Tiruchirappalli: 3,105

  24. NIT Andhra Pradesh: 28,570

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2022

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PPC 2022 Live:
Live | PPC 2022 Live: "Daughters Of India Are Making Their Name Bright Everywhere": PM Modi
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022:
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: "We Should Consider Competition As The Biggest Gift Of Life," Says PM Modi
IGNOU Announces Admission To Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme Through Entrance Test
IGNOU Announces Admission To Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme Through Entrance Test
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Today
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Today
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For BSEB Toppers
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For BSEB Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................