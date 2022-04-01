JEE Main 2022: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Electronics And Communications Engineering From Last Year

JEE Main 2022: NIT Cut-offs from last year for ECE

The National Institutes of Technology (NITs) grant admission on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam will be held in two sessions. The JEE Main 2022 application process for Session 1 closed on Thursday, March 31.

BTech in Electronics And Communications Engineering is one of programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Electronics And Communications Engineering will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA counselling registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JoSAA conducted counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission to Electronics And Communications Engineering. The JEE Main cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different. These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling last year for gender-neutral seats.

BTech in Electronics And Communications Engineering Cut-Offs For NITs Last Year