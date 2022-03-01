JEE Main 2022: Negative Marking Introduced For Optional Questions

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022 dates out. Negative marking for optional questions (representational)

JEE Main 2022 News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday said JEE Main 2022 exams will be conducted twice, in April and May. Optional questions introduced last year will continue in JEE Main 2022 but this year, there is a change – these questions will have negative marking.

The JEE Main 2022 question paper will have two sections for each subject. In section A, there will be 20 mandatory multiple-choice questions but in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five.

“For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10,” the NTA said.

“There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest Integer,” it added.

To rationalize syllabus cut by different boards, the NTA had introduced optional questions in JEE Main last year.

Though state and central boards are conducting Class 12 final exams this year, many of these exams will be in reduced syllabi, and optional questions will continue in JEE Main 2022.