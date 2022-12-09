JEE Main 2022 Marred By Technical Glitches; Lok Sabha Member Seeks Exemption For Affected Candidates

Member of Parliament seeks exemption in JEE Main 2023 criteria

Considering the difficulties candidates faced during the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) this year, member of Parliament for Sivaganga Karti P Chidambaram in a zero-hour intervention in the winter session of Parliament today has urged the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan to advise the National Testing Agency (NTA) to give an exemption for the applicants who appeared in JEE Main 2022 to be able to write the exams in 2023. Mr Chidambaram reiterating the fact that the JEE Main can be taken only thrice has asked the Education Minister to provide for exemption, particularly for the 2020 batch of affected students.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

“We cannot let technological glitches marr the future of aspiring Indians who want to get into the institutes of higher education,” the member of Parliament said today in the zero hour intervention.

In a social media post, Mr Chidambaram said: “My Zero Hour intervention urging the Minister of Education to direct the National Testing Agency to give a one time exemption to #JEE aspirants whose exam was marred by technical glitches. The batch of 2020 needs another chance to write a fair exam.”

In addition to the technical glitches in the JEE Main 2022 exam, several students could not appear for the exam as their exam centre got changed at the last moment without prior intimation via SMS or mail, the MP added.

Earlier on December 2, the MP in a letter to the Education Minister has urged the centre to relax the eligibility criteria for students appearing for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams in 2023