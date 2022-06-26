JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Mains Shift 1 Exam Begins; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
JEE Mains Live: JEE Main 2022 Shift 1 will conclude at 12 noon. Check paper analysis, students' reactions
JEE Main 2022 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 shift 1 exam has been started. NTA JEE Mains will conclude at 12 noon, the exam duration was of 3 hours. JEE Main 2022 paper is of 300 marks, the paper will comprise of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper Analysis Of Day 2 | Day 1
Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Click Here!
Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now
Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now
Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now
JEE Main aspirants appearing for the exam should follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, they need to wear mask, carry hand sanitiser and follow social distancing guidelines strictly. The candidates also need to carry their admit card, self-declaration form, attendance sheet, and a photo ID card to enter the exam venue.
JEE Main 2022 will be concluded on June 29. The engineering entrance will be held next on June 27, 28.
Live updates
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE: Shift 1 begins; check paper analysis, candidates, experts' reactions
JEE Main 2022 Exam Timings
JEE Main 2022 exam will be held on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Main 2022 Shift 1 Paper Pattern
JEE Main 2022 question paper will have two sections for each subject. In section A, there will be 20 mandatory multiple-choice questions but in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five.
“For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10,” NTA said.
JEE Main 2022 Shift 1 Begins
JEE Main 2022 shift 1 exam has been started, and will concluded at 12 noon. The paper is of 300 marks, and will comprise questions from Physics, Chemistry, Maths. Check paper analysis here