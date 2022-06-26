Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 will be concluded at 12 noon

JEE Main 2022 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 shift 1 exam has been started. NTA JEE Mains will conclude at 12 noon, the exam duration was of 3 hours. JEE Main 2022 paper is of 300 marks, the paper will comprise of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper Analysis Of Day 2 | Day 1

Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Click Here! Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now

JEE Main aspirants appearing for the exam should follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, they need to wear mask, carry hand sanitiser and follow social distancing guidelines strictly. The candidates also need to carry their admit card, self-declaration form, attendance sheet, and a photo ID card to enter the exam venue.

JEE Main 2022 will be concluded on June 29. The engineering entrance will be held next on June 27, 28.