Image credit: Representational Image/ Careers360 JEE Main Paper 1 (BE, BTech) begins today

JEE Main 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 July session exam from Monday, July 25. The candidates will appear for paper 1 (BE, BTech) today, the shift one has started. The shift 2 will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. As many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have registered for the session 2 exam this year.

The candidates who will appear in the exam have to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines; carrying face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and should follow the social distancing guidelines. The candidates need to carry admit card, the banned items are electronic gadgets and jewelries.

The BTech paper will consist of multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, or BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions.