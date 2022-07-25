JEE Main 2022 Live: JEE Main BE/ BTech Paper Begins; Know Exam Pattern
JEE Main 2022 Live: The shift one for Paper 1 (BE, BTech) has been started. Paper analysis, candidates' reactions, answer key soon
JEE Main 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 July session exam from Monday, July 25. The candidates will appear for paper 1 (BE, BTech) today, the shift one has started. The shift 2 will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. As many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have registered for the session 2 exam this year.
Latest: Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: How To Crack JEE Main 2022. Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Sample papers. Download free
For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now
Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now
The candidates who will appear in the exam have to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines; carrying face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and should follow the social distancing guidelines. The candidates need to carry admit card, the banned items are electronic gadgets and jewelries.
The BTech paper will consist of multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, or BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions.
Live updates
JEE Main 2022 Live: BE/ BTech paper begins; Covid-19 guidelines, exam day instructions, paper analysis, candidates, experts' reactions
JEE Main 2022 July Session Begins
JEE Main 2022 July session exam has started, the candidates appeared for BE/ BTech paper today. A total of 6,29,778 candidates have applied for engineering entrance exam this year.
JEE Main 2022: Paper Pattern For BE/ BTech Exam
JEE Main 2022 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, or BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions.
JEE Main 2022: How Many Candidates Registered For Exam?
A total of 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have registered for the July session exam this year. JEE Main session 2 exams will be held in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. Also Read
JEE Main BE/ BTech Paper Today
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 BE/ BTech paper will be held from today, July 25. A total of 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have registered for the session 2 exam this year.