JEE Main 2022: Last Day To Raise Objections On Answer Key Tomorrow; Details Here

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 answer key has been released on Saturday, July 2, the candidates if found any discrepancies on answer key can challenge till July 4. The JEE Main 2022 answer key objection window will be opened till 5 PM tomorrow, the candidates can raise objections on answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To raise objections, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates can pay the fee online through debit card, credit card, net banking, and Paytm. "No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium," NTA said. The fee is non-refundable.

According to NTA, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 04 July 2022 (up to 05 PM)."

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 1 for Challenge" link Enter your application number and date of birth The JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen To raise objection, candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge Now, select the alternate answer and upload any document as required Pay the fee to complete the process Once done, click on OK Download the document, take a print out for further references.

The candidates are advised to contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in for further clarification on JEE Main 2022.