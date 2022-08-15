JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required

JEE Main 2022 Counselling Dates Soon

JEE Main Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2022 counselling process soon. The JEE Main counselling dates will be notified by the JoSAA at the official website -- josaa.nic.in. The candidates who have qualified JEE Mains 2022 are eligible to apply for the JEE Main counselling 2022. Aspiring candidates can register for counselling process to get admission in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Main counselling dates will include registration, choice filling, locking of choices, seat allotment, and payment of seat acceptance fee. The JoSAA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 counselling in 7 rounds. The counselling process will start with two rounds of mock seat allotment before the actual rounds of JEE Main counselling 2022 to help students understand the process.

JEE Main 2022: Counselling Process

Aspirants will have to undergo various steps while appearing in the JEE Main counselling process. The step-by guide for candidates participating in JEE Main counselling is provided below.

JEE Main counselling registration: Candidates are required to register at the official website -- josaa.nic.in. To register at the JoSAA candidate portal, aspirants have to log in with their JEE Main application form 2022 number and password.

Details verification: After successful login, candidates will automatically redirect to the JEE Main 2022 database. Aspirants are required to cross-check all the details before completing the registration.

Choice filling: Following registrations, candidates will have to fill in their choice of institute and courses. Select desired institutes and courses priority-wise and proceed.

Mock seat allotment: The JoSAA will release the mock seat allotment result in the first two phase. This will help candidates to understand which seats can be allotted to them on the basis of their preference list.

Counselling result: JoSAA will conduct the JEE Main counselling in six rounds of seat allotment. Candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting Freeze, Float and Slide option.

JEE Main 2022: Counselling Fee

Category Amount Candidates belonging to reserved category Rs 20,000 Candidates belonging to other categories Rs 45,000

JEE Main 2022 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification