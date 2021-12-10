JEE Main 2022: Know Important Topics For Chemistry
JEE Main 2022 Preparation: It is crucial for aspirants to have knowledge of the JEE Main 2022 syllabus and weightage of important topics to prepare effectively.
Some of the important factors that play a key role during the preparation are:
Ambitious but reasonable timetable
Strategically division of topics
Best Books For JEE Main 2022 Chemistry
Chemistry is considered to be the easiest of the three subjects in JEE Main. As per the previous years’ toppers and JEE Main subject matter expert, NCERT is the best book to study, especially for Inorganic Chemistry, as most of the questions are asked from NCERT textbooks. Candidates should also refer to other important books such as Organic Chemistry by OP Tandon, Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee, Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur, Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee.
JEE Main Important Topics 2022 For Chemistry
Important topics for JEE Main Chemistry that contains more weightage and require more effort:
General Organic Chemistry
Isomerism
Aldehydes and Ketones
Carboxylic acids and its derivatives
Mole concept
Thermodynamics
P- Block elements
Important topics for JEE Main Chemistry that contains more weightage and require less effort:
Atomic structure
Chemical bonding
Gaseous and Liquid state
Chemical Kinetics
Electrochemistry
Nuclear and Surface Chemistry
D-block elements and coordination compounds