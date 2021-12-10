JEE Main 2022: Know Important Topics For Chemistry

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022: Preparation tips, important topics for Chemistry (representational)

JEE Main 2022 Preparation: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains is one of the most competitive entrance exams conducted for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses. It is crucial for aspirants to have knowledge of the JEE Main 2022 syllabus and weightage of important topics to prepare effectively. Candidates need to strategize their JEE Main preparation and focus on devoting time to each subject in order to achieve the desired result.

Some of the important factors that play a key role during the preparation are:

Ambitious but reasonable timetable Previous year question papers Strategically division of topics Attempting mock test

Best Books For JEE Main 2022 Chemistry

Chemistry is considered to be the easiest of the three subjects in JEE Main. As per the previous years’ toppers and JEE Main subject matter expert, NCERT is the best book to study, especially for Inorganic Chemistry, as most of the questions are asked from NCERT textbooks. Candidates should also refer to other important books such as Organic Chemistry by OP Tandon, Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee, Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur, Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee.

JEE Main Important Topics 2022 For Chemistry



Important topics for JEE Main Chemistry that contains more weightage and require more effort:

General Organic Chemistry

Isomerism

Aldehydes and Ketones

Carboxylic acids and its derivatives

Mole concept

Thermodynamics

P- Block elements

Important topics for JEE Main Chemistry that contains more weightage and require less effort: