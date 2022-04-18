JEE Main 2022: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked, Method Of Resolving Ties

JEE Main 2022 marking policy, tie-breaking methods

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022 held for admission to Btech, BE and BPlanning courses will be held in June and July this year. While the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held between June 20 and June 29, the second session will be held from July 21 to July 30. The BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1 and the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The best scores of the two will be considered while preparing the final JEE Main 2022 result.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | Sample Papers Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more. Subscribe Now!



Paper 1 of JEE Main 2022 will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper also have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for BArch and BPlanning and will be held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Main 2022 Marking Scheme: BTech, BE Paper

Each subject of JEE Main 2022 will have two sections. While Section A will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), Section B will contain questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value.

In Section B, candidates will have to attempt any five questions out of 10.

There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. One mark will be deducted for every wrong answers marked.

Tie- Breaking Policy: JEE Main 2022 BE, BTech Paper

BE and BTech marks will be resolved in the following manner in descending order:

1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

2. NTA score in Physics, followed by

3. NTA score in Chemistry, followed by

4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by

5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by

6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by

7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test followed by

8. Older in Age followed by

9. Application Number in ascending order

JEE Main 2022 Marking Scheme: BArch Paper

In BArch paper, 20 questions will be MCQs and five questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value out of 10. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. While four marks will be awarded for every correct answer, one mark will be cut for wrong answers. Two questions of Drawing are to be evaluated out of 100 marks.

Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 2A will be resolved in the following manner:

1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

2. NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by

3. NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by

4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by

5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by

6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test followed by

7. Older in Age followed by

8. Application Number in ascending order

JEE Main 2022 BPlanning Paper Tie-Breaking Policy

1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

2. NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by

3. NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by

4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by

5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by

6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test, followed by

7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Planning Based Questions (PartIII) in the Test followed by

8. Older in Age followed by

9. Application Number in ascending order