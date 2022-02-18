JEE Main 2022: Know Exam Dates From Last Year, Paper Pattern, Syllabus

JEE Main 2022 dates expected soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce an update on the Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE Main) date. Last year, the JEE Main exam dates were announced in December 2020. As soon as the NTA announces JEE Main dates and open the registration portal, students seeking admission to engineering colleges will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Unlike previous years, when JEE Main was held twice, NTA conducted JEE Main 2021 in four sessions -- February, March, April and the last in August-September. The JEE Main exam pattern was also changed to facilitate students who have studied under different school boards that changed the syllabus due to the Covid-induced lockdown. The questions papers had choices.

ALSO READ || JEE Main 2022 Attempts Likely To Be Reduced To Two This Year: Report

JEE Main question paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. While Section A had 20 questions and Section B had 10 questions, students were required to answer any five of the 10 questions in Section B.

Applicants preparing for JEE Main 2022 can download last year’s syllabus from jeemain.nta.nic.in. Any change in the JEE Main syllabus will be notified by NTA in the exam notification and the information bulletin.

To download old question papers of JEE Main, candidates can go to nta.ac.in and click on the ‘Downloads’ section.