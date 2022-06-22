JEE Main 2022 June Sessions Starts Tomorrow; NTA Checklist For Students

JEE Main 2022 checklist for students

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main June 2022 session is starting from tomorrow, June 23. The administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued checklist for the applicants taking the exams from tomorrow. NTA has advised the JEE Main 2022 candidates to check some vital information related to the exam including the JEE Main reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of centre, date of examination, shift and timings of test and venue of the test.

The JEE Main 2022 is conducted for undergraduate admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022. JEE Main will be held for two papers -- Paper 1, or the BTech paper, and Paper 2, or the BArch and BPlaning paper. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

The Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for the Paper 2A and Paper 2B, Drawing Test and Planning will be only for the architecture and BPlaning courses respectively.

JEE Main 2022: Things To Carry

Admit Card downloaded from the NTA website. The JEE Main 2022 admit card, NTA says, should be clear, preferably a colour printout on A4 size paper.

One passport size photograph. The photo must be same as uploaded with the online application form and have to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the centre.

A valid Photo ID Proof in original shpuld be taken to the exam centre. A valid ID proof can be PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card with photograph, e- aadhaar, ration card, or 12th Classs admit card.

As per the official dress code, candidates are not allowed to wear “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons”. Candidates who wear specific attire due to religious reasons must report to the exam centre early for mandatory frisking.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any metallic objects, handbags, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices. They are also not allowed to wear jewellery ornaments.

JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is printed on the first page of the admit card. It has to be signed by the parents and candidates will be required to put their left-hand thumb impression and signature on it. It is mandatory for all candidates to bring the self-declaration form to the examination centre.