JEE Main 2022 June Session Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will be held from Thursday, June 23. Over a lakh candidates have applied for the engineering entrance, the exam will be concluded on June 29. JEE Main 2022 admit card is available to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates need to provide their roll number, date of birth to download the JEE Main 2022 admit card.

The students need to appear in JEE Main following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students have to carry face mask, hand sanitiser and have to follow the mandatory social distancing guidelines at the exam centre. The engineering entrance exam will be held at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad.

Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida shared preparation tips and advise for the students appearing in the engineering entrance exam 2022.

JEE Main 2022: Dos And Don'ts

Attempt easy questions first Choose sections that have less risk and more gain Carefully scroll through the entire question paper in the first 5 minutes Keep a check on time while attempting the paper Try taking the test in two rounds so that you can come back to questions that did not strike you in the first round. The strategy must be not to get any negative marks Don't start from a question you don't know Don't get upset if any section is tough. You can score in other sections Don't guess if you have no idea about the concept involved in a question Don't be nervous if you find the paper tough, since it is the relative performance that counts. Hence, put your best analytical mind to work, it will take you ahead.

JEE Main 2022: Important Exam Day Tips

Think positively and don't discuss your preparation as this may indirectly make you nervous even if you are well prepared. Don't talk anything about JEE Main with others

One day before JEE Main, do not study anything new

Stay calm, confident and trust yourself

Brush up on important formulae in all three subjects

Say to yourself- "I am excited about JEE Main and I can crack it easily"

Relax or indulge in meditation a day before the actual exam in order to give your best on the exam day

Don't ask your friend how much they have studied. It will create unnecessary pressure

Have sound sleep for at least 6-7 hours

Prepare yourself to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam starts

Ensure to carry your JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket and follow the instructions as per the hall ticket. Avoid borrowing anything inside the examination hall.

As per the JEE Main 2022 paper pattern, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. While the BE, or BTech, paper will consist of three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions, the BArch paper, or JEE Main Paper 2A, will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or JEE Main Paper 2B, will comprise Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.