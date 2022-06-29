JEE Main 2022 June Session: Chemistry Was 'Easy'; BE, BTech Paper Analysis Of Day 7 Morning Shift
JEE Main 2022 Analysis: The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was easiest followed by Physics and Mathematics.
The morning shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the seventh day, June 29, of the first session had a easy Chemistry and a moderately tough Mathematics paper. The first shift held from 9 am to 12 noon was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was easiest followed by Physics and Mathematics.
Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now
Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now
Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now
B.Tech at UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Last Date to Apply - 30th June 2022. Apply Now
The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE had a moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced.
JEE Main 2022: Analysis of Day 7 Morning Shift BTech, BE Paper
The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked.
JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Maths
Difficulty Level: Moderately Tough
Questions were asked from all chapters
Weightage was given to chapters of Conic Sections and Algebra
Some good questions were asked from Binomial Theorem, Statistics, Mathematical Reasoning, Probability, Matrices, Progressions, Circle, Parabola, Ellipse, 3 D Geometry, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Differential Equations
Numerical Based questions had lengthy calculations
JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper
Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate
Questions were asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motions, Heat and Thermodynamics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, AC Circuits, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, Ray and Wave Optics, Semiconductors and SHM
Numerical-based questions were easy
Balanced as per students
JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Chemistry
Difficulty Level: Easy
More weightage to Inorganic and Organic Chemistry
Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry - Electrochemistry, Mole Concept, Ionic Equilibrium.
Questions covered Chemistry in Everyday Life, Environmental Chemistry, d- block, Aldehydes and Ketones, Alcohols, Phenols, Biomolecules, Chemical Bonding, Solutions, Atomic Structure
Fact-based questions from NCERT were easy