JEE Main 2022 June Session: Chemistry Was 'Easy'; BE, BTech Paper Analysis Of Day 7 Morning Shift

JEE Main 2022 Analysis: The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was easiest followed by Physics and Mathematics.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 29, 2022 1:35 pm IST
JEE Main 2022 June session analysis of Day 7
New Delhi:

The morning shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the seventh day, June 29, of the first session had a easy Chemistry and a moderately tough Mathematics paper. The first shift held from 9 am to 12 noon was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was easiest followed by Physics and Mathematics.

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE had a moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced.

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of Day 7 Morning Shift BTech, BE Paper

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked.

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Maths

  • Difficulty Level: Moderately Tough

  • Questions were asked from all chapters

  • Weightage was given to chapters of Conic Sections and Algebra

  • Some good questions were asked from Binomial Theorem, Statistics, Mathematical Reasoning, Probability, Matrices, Progressions, Circle, Parabola, Ellipse, 3 D Geometry, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Differential Equations

  • Numerical Based questions had lengthy calculations

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

  • Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate

  • Questions were asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motions, Heat and Thermodynamics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, AC Circuits, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, Ray and Wave Optics, Semiconductors and SHM

  • Numerical-based questions were easy

  • Balanced as per students

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Chemistry

  • Difficulty Level: Easy

  • More weightage to Inorganic and Organic Chemistry

  • Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry - Electrochemistry, Mole Concept, Ionic Equilibrium.

  • Questions covered Chemistry in Everyday Life, Environmental Chemistry, d- block, Aldehydes and Ketones, Alcohols, Phenols, Biomolecules, Chemical Bonding, Solutions, Atomic Structure

  • Fact-based questions from NCERT were easy

