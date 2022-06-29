JEE Main 2022 June Session: Chemistry Was 'Easy'; BE, BTech Paper Analysis Of Day 7 Morning Shift

JEE Main 2022 June session analysis of Day 7

The morning shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the seventh day, June 29, of the first session had a easy Chemistry and a moderately tough Mathematics paper. The first shift held from 9 am to 12 noon was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was easiest followed by Physics and Mathematics.

Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now B.Tech at UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Last Date to Apply - 30th June 2022. Apply Now

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE had a moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced.

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of Day 7 Morning Shift BTech, BE Paper

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked.

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Maths

Difficulty Level: Moderately Tough

Questions were asked from all chapters

Weightage was given to chapters of Conic Sections and Algebra

Some good questions were asked from Binomial Theorem, Statistics, Mathematical Reasoning, Probability, Matrices, Progressions, Circle, Parabola, Ellipse, 3 D Geometry, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Differential Equations

Numerical Based questions had lengthy calculations

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate

Questions were asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motions, Heat and Thermodynamics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, AC Circuits, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, Ray and Wave Optics, Semiconductors and SHM

Numerical-based questions were easy

Balanced as per students

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Chemistry