JEE Main 2022 June Session Begins Today, Important Checklist For Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 will be held from June 23 to 29

JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) June session will commence from Thursday, June 23. JEE Main will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be held on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad. JEE Main 2022 Live Updates

Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Click Here! Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now

The students appearing in the exam today should note that they need to carry the admit card and have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The candidates need to wear mask and should carry hand sanitisers at the exam centre, they need to follow the social distancing guidelines.

JEE Mains 2022: Important Tips To Follow At Exam Centre

Important things to carry at exam centre are- admit card including a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport

The candidates need to bring self-declaration form 2022 at the exam centre. The self-declaration form is printed on the first page of the admit card and has to be signed by the parents and candidates will be required to put their left-hand thumb impression and signature on it

Candidates will undergo a temperature check at the exam centre. They need to carry mask and hand sanitiser and will be required to maintain social distancing

Reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time

Any kind of electronic devices are banned inside the exam centre. The list of banned items are- mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets

Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.

JEE Main Paper 1 will be conducted for admission to BE and BTech programmes, while candidates who are planning to take admission in architecture and BPlaning courses need to appear for the Paper 2A and Paper 2B.