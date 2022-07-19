  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022: Session 1 BArch, BPlanning Results Awaited; July Session To Start This Week

JEE Main 2022: Session 1 BArch, BPlanning Results Awaited; July Session To Start This Week

JEE Main 2022: The NTA will likely release the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 BArch and BPlanning answer key and result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in official website.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 19, 2022 7:38 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Not To Start From July 21: NTA
NTA Likely To Release JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips Today; Admit Card Tomorrow
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Know Release Date And Time
Not Happy With JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result? Apply For JEE Main July Exam By Today
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Meet Toppers
JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Out: Direct Link; Steps To Check
JEE Main 2022: Session 1 BArch, BPlanning Results Awaited; July Session To Start This Week
JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result of June session awaited; Session 2 exams this week
New Delhi:

While the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main July session is scheduled to start this week, the JEE Main 2022 session 1 BArch and BPlanning paper 2 results are still awaited. The NTA will likely release the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 BArch and BPlanning answer key and result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in official website.

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: How To Crack JEE Main 2022. Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Sample papers. Download free
Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor. Use Now
For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now

The JEE Main 2022 second session was scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 30. On Monday, July 18, NTA however said that JEE Main 2022 second session will not start from July 21. JEE Main Session 2 will now likely start on July 23.

The NTA will likely release the JEE Main 2022 exam city intimation slips anytime soon. Applicants will be required to login at the jeemain.nta.nic.in official website to check and download the JEE Main 2022 exam city centre intimation slips. Exam city intimation slips will enable JEE Main 2022 exam takers to plan their travel towards the exam city. The JEE Main admit cards for the session 2 exam will be issued two or three days before the exam.

How To Download JEE Main Paper 2 BArch, BPlanning Result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated tab, click on the result

Step 3: Insert JEE Main application number and date of birth on the next window

Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main BTech and BPlanning result, score card

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main result JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Result 2022 Live: CBSE 10th, 12th Results Likely Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE Result 2022 Live: CBSE 10th, 12th Results Likely Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 2 Exam Concludes; Paper Analysis, Key Points
Live | CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 2 Exam Concludes; Paper Analysis, Key Points
KVPY Exam Discontinued: 'Completely Nightmarish,' Say Researchers
KVPY Exam Discontinued: 'Completely Nightmarish,' Say Researchers
IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Datesheet Out; Exams From July 22
IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Datesheet Out; Exams From July 22
CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 English Exam ‘Easy’; Check Expert Analysis From Day 3 Paper
CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 English Exam ‘Easy’; Check Expert Analysis From Day 3 Paper
.......................... Advertisement ..........................