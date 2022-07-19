JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result of June session awaited; Session 2 exams this week

While the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main July session is scheduled to start this week, the JEE Main 2022 session 1 BArch and BPlanning paper 2 results are still awaited. The NTA will likely release the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 BArch and BPlanning answer key and result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in official website.

The JEE Main 2022 second session was scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 30. On Monday, July 18, NTA however said that JEE Main 2022 second session will not start from July 21. JEE Main Session 2 will now likely start on July 23.

The NTA will likely release the JEE Main 2022 exam city intimation slips anytime soon. Applicants will be required to login at the jeemain.nta.nic.in official website to check and download the JEE Main 2022 exam city centre intimation slips. Exam city intimation slips will enable JEE Main 2022 exam takers to plan their travel towards the exam city. The JEE Main admit cards for the session 2 exam will be issued two or three days before the exam.

How To Download JEE Main Paper 2 BArch, BPlanning Result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated tab, click on the result

Step 3: Insert JEE Main application number and date of birth on the next window

Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main BTech and BPlanning result, score card