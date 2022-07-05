JEE Main 2022 June Result Soon; Details On Tie-Breaking Rules Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 June result will be announced anytime soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the JEE Main 2022 answer key for all the shifts of the test on Saturday, July 2. Candidates were also allowed to raise objections against the JEE answer key between July 2 and July 4. JEE Main 2022 June session was held from June 23 to June 29.

Latest: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile out of 300 score using JEE Main Rank Predictor . Use Now

Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Click Here!

Don't Miss: Exclusive Guide for JEE Main Session 2 (July) - Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100%. Check Now

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

The JEE Main paper comprised -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Each subject had multiple choice questions of four marks each and numerical based questions. The questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock.

Tie-Breaking Policy: JEE Main 2022 BE, BTech Paper

BE and BTech marks will be resolved in the following manner in descending order:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Physics, followed by NTA score in Chemistry, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

JEE Main 2022 Marking Scheme: BArch Paper

In BArch paper, 20 questions will be MCQs and five questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value out of 10. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. Two questions of Drawing are to be evaluated out of 100 marks.

Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 2A will be resolved in the following manner:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

JEE Main 2022 BPlanning Paper Tie-Breaking Policy

The tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in B Planning will be resolved in the following manner:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Planning Based Questions (PartIII) in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

Click here for more Education News