JEE Main 2022 Live: Shift 1 To Begin Soon; COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Checklist For Students
JEE Mains Live: The morning shift will commence at 9 am. COVID-19 guidelines, follow these important instructions at the exam centre
JEE Main 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon commence the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 morning shift of today, June 27. The students will write their BE/ BTech papers of 300 marks today, the exam duration is 3 hours. The shift 1 will commence at 9 am, the candidates need to reach the exam centre half an hour before the JEE Main 2022 at 8:30 am. Paper Analysis Of Day 2 | Day 1 | Day 4 | Assam HS Result 2022 Live
Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Click Here!
Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now
Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now
Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now
Over a lakh students are taking JEE Main 2022 this year which is being conducted at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad. Apart from COVID-19 guidelines of wearing face mask, carrying hand sanitisers, the candidates need to carry their JEE Main 2022 admit card, along with the JEE Main self-declaration form.
JEE Main 2022 paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. The BE/ BTech paper will contain three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions. JEE Main 2022 exam will be concluded on June 29.
Live updates
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE: Morning Shift To Begin Soon; COVID-19 guidelines, important exam day instructions, exam analysis, answer key, guidelines, timings, teachers, students' reactions
JEE Main 2022: Checklist For Students
- Admit Card downloaded from the NTA website. The JEE Main 2022 admit card, NTA says, should be clear, preferably a colour printout on A4 size paper.
- One passport size photograph. The photo must be same as uploaded with the online application form and have to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the centre.
- A valid Photo ID Proof in original shpuld be taken to the exam centre. A valid ID proof can be PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card with photograph, e- aadhaar, ration card, or 12th Classs admit card.
JEE Main 2022 Morning Shift To Begin At 9 AM
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 morning shift will commence at 9 am today. The candidates need to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines at the exam centre.