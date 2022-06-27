  • Home
Live

JEE Main 2022 Live: Shift 1 To Begin Soon; COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Checklist For Students

JEE Mains Live: The morning shift will commence at 9 am. COVID-19 guidelines, follow these important instructions at the exam centre

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 27, 2022 8:46 am IST

JEE Main 2022 session 1 to begin at 9 am
Image credit: Careers360 Photo

JEE Main 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon commence the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 morning shift of today, June 27. The students will write their BE/ BTech papers of 300 marks today, the exam duration is 3 hours. The shift 1 will commence at 9 am, the candidates need to reach the exam centre half an hour before the JEE Main 2022 at 8:30 am. Paper Analysis Of Day 2 | Day 1 | Day 4 | Assam HS Result 2022 Live

Over a lakh students are taking JEE Main 2022 this year which is being conducted at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad. Apart from COVID-19 guidelines of wearing face mask, carrying hand sanitisers, the candidates need to carry their JEE Main 2022 admit card, along with the JEE Main self-declaration form.

JEE Main 2022 paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. The BE/ BTech paper will contain three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions. JEE Main 2022 exam will be concluded on June 29.

Live updates

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE: Morning Shift To Begin Soon; COVID-19 guidelines, important exam day instructions, exam analysis, answer key, guidelines, timings, teachers, students' reactions

08:42 AM IST
June 27, 2022

JEE Main 2022: Checklist For Students

  • Admit Card downloaded from the NTA website. The JEE Main 2022 admit card, NTA says, should be clear, preferably a colour printout on A4 size paper.
  • One passport size photograph. The photo must be same as uploaded with the online application form and have to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the centre.
  • A valid Photo ID Proof in original shpuld be taken to the exam centre. A valid ID proof can be PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card with photograph, e- aadhaar, ration card, or 12th Classs admit card.


08:23 AM IST
June 27, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Morning Shift To Begin At 9 AM

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 morning shift will commence at 9 am today. The candidates need to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines at the exam centre. 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) JEE Main 2022
