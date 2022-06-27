Image credit: Careers360 Photo JEE Main 2022 session 1 to begin at 9 am

JEE Main 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon commence the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 morning shift of today, June 27. The students will write their BE/ BTech papers of 300 marks today, the exam duration is 3 hours. The shift 1 will commence at 9 am, the candidates need to reach the exam centre half an hour before the JEE Main 2022 at 8:30 am. Paper Analysis Of Day 2 | Day 1 | Day 4 | Assam HS Result 2022 Live

Over a lakh students are taking JEE Main 2022 this year which is being conducted at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities abroad. Apart from COVID-19 guidelines of wearing face mask, carrying hand sanitisers, the candidates need to carry their JEE Main 2022 admit card, along with the JEE Main self-declaration form.

JEE Main 2022 paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. The BE/ BTech paper will contain three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions. JEE Main 2022 exam will be concluded on June 29.