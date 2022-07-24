JEE Main 2022 July Session Starts Tomorrow; NTA Guidelines On What To Carry To Exam Hall

JEE Main 2022 July exam starts tomorrow

The JEE Main session 2 BTech paper will be held tomorrow, July 25, in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. As many as 6,29,778 applicants had registered for JEE Main July exam this year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the first session of JEE Main 2022 exam in June. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper will be held on July 30.

The JEE Main BE and Btech paper is for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performance in the BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2022, the top scorers will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Main 2022 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, or BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions.

What To Carry To JEE Main 2022 Exam Hall

The following items are allowed in the JEE Main 2022 exam hall:

JEE Main 2022 admit card along with self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper). Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form). Valid photo ID. Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml). Personal transparent water bottle. Mask and gloves. PwD Certificate and Scribe related documents, if applicable.

Personal belongings, including handbags, jewelry, hats, communication devices like smartphones and smartwatches are not allowed inside the JEE Main 2022 exam venue.