  JEE Main 2022 July Session Result On August 6: NTA

JEE Main 2022 July Session Result On August 6: NTA

JEE Main 2022 Result: NTA official informed Careers360 that the JEE Main July session result will be announced on August 6, and the answer key is likely to release today

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 11:32 am IST

JEE Main 2022 July Session Result On August 6: NTA
JEE Main 2022 session two result will be announced on August 6
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session two exam on Saturday, August 6. NTA official informed Careers360 that the JEE Main July session result will be announced on August 6, and the answer key is expected today. "The provisional answer key is expected today, the candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections on answer key till August 5. Following which the final answer key, individual scorecard and merit list will be released," the official said.

Latest:  Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: Check JEE Main Cut off for Top IITs & NITs.  Click here
The JEE Main 2022 result and answer key will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To raise objections on JEE Main answer key, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable.

The candidates can download scorecard using date of birth or application number and password. To check JEE Main 2022 session two result, candidates need to click on the July session result link. Enter your application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2022 result will appear on the screem, download scorecard and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main 2022 session two exam was concluded on July 30, as many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have applied for the session 2 exam this year. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

