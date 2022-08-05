JEE Main 2022 July Session: Last Date To Raise Objections On Answer Key Today

Last date to raise objections on JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key today

The last date to raise objections on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main answer keys for the July 2022 session is today, August 5 (5 pm). Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam held between July 25 and July 30 can challenge the answer key if they are unsatisfied with the answers by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The jeemain.nta.nic.in website is hosting the JEE Main answer key for Paper 1 BE, BTech paper and Paper 2 BPlanning and BArch papers. To check the JEE Main answer key 2022 session 2, candidates can use the JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth or passwords.

Candidates can fill the online application form and challenge the provisional JEE Main 2022 answer key. The JEE Main result and the final JEE Main answer key will be issued after considering the grievances raised. As many as 6.29 lakh aspirants have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 July exam.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” an NTA statement read.

The NTA statement further added: “The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 5 August 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.”

JEE Main result 2022 is expected to be declared on August 6. The JEE Main result 2022 will mention details of the percentile scores, all India rank of the candidates and the overall JEE Main cut off 2022. The JEE Main 2022 result will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for the admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on August 28.