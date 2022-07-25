JEE Main 2022 July Session For Over 6 Lakh Candidates Starts Today

Image credit: Representational/ Careers360 JEE Main 2022 July session will commence from July 25

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 exam from today, July 25. As many as 6,29,778 candidates have applied for JEE Main 2022 July exam. While the test for Paper 1 (BE, BTech) paper will start from today, the BArch and BPlanning paper, or Paper 2, will be held on July 30. The JEE Main session 2 exams will be held in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. JEE Main 2022 Live Updates

JEE Main 2022 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The BE, or BTech paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions. Also Read || JEE Main 2022 July Exam: Checklist For Candidates

Candidates will be required to take a self-declaration form along with the NTA JEE Main admit card 2022. JEE Main July 2022 admit cards are available on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main self-declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

The JEE Main 2022 Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be held for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode from today. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test is common for the JEE Main Paper 2A and Paper 2B, Drawing Test and Planning will be for the architecture and BPlaning courses respectively. Based on the performances in JEE Main 2022, the top-scorers will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2022.