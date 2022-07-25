  • Home
JEE Main 2022 July Session Analysis: 'Maths Was Difficult In Shift One'; Check Candidates' Reactions

JEE Main 2022 Analysis: The candidates appeared in shift one analysed Maths a bit difficult, while Physics, Chemistry were easy. Check detail analysis of shift one by candidates, experts

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 25, 2022 2:29 pm IST
JEE Main 2022 July Session Analysis: 'Maths Was Difficult In Shift One'; Check Candidates' Reactions
Check JEE Main 2022 shift one analysis
Image credit: Representational Image/ Careers360

JEE Main 2022 Analysis: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) session two starts today; the shift one was concluded at 12 noon. The candidates who have appeared in shift one analysed the difficulty level as moderate, with Maths found to be a bit difficult, while Physics and Chemistry were appeared to be easy. The session one exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon following the COVID-19 guidelines. JEE Main 2022 Live

Sangram Singh, a JEE Main aspirant told Careers360 that Maths was a bit difficult in shift one. "The questions in Maths were mostly from Algebra and Vectors. The Chemistry paper was easy and based on NCERT pattern. The questions in Physics were mostly easy, with few attempted to be difficult," the candidate said.

The experts also reviewed the JEE Main 2022 paper as moderately difficult. As per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash BYJU’S, "the paper was of moderately difficult, and contained some challenging questions." Meanwhile, Ramesh Batlish, Center Head, FIITJEE Noida said, "Questions covered almost all chapters of Class 11 and 12 CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was similar level as compared to papers held in June Session of JEE Main 2022."

JEE Main 2022: Section-Wise Analysis Of Shift One By Experts

Mathematics

For a large section of students, the Mathematics part was moderate. As usual, some questions involved lengthy calculations. There were 7 to 8 questions from calculus, not less than 6 questions from Algebra and 3 to 4 questions from Vectors, and 3 Dimensional not less than 4 questions were from Coordinate Geometry another noteworthy aspect was that there were 2 to 3 questions from differential equations, trigonometry and probability too found represented in the paper

Physics

For many students, the Physics paper was of easy to moderate difficulty level. Questions were asked from almost all chapters -not less than 6 questions from Mechanics, 2 or 3 questions from Heat and Thermodynamics,5 or 6 questions from electromagnetics, and questions were also asked from modern physics. There were questions on Semiconductors and communications in the numerical section of the paper. There were a couple of questions taken directly from the NCERT book

As expected, numerical type questions were more in numbers than theoretical questions and almost all numerical were simple formula-based questions.

Chemistry

This paper was easy to Moderate and NCERT based. An almost equal number of questions were asked from the Physical, Inorganic, and Organic branches of Chemistry. The majority of questions in the numerical value-based section were from Physical Chemistry. The whole of the paper was NCERT based. Covering NCERT and its examples would be the key to scoring good marks. Chapters like Biomolecules, Environmental chemistry besides regular topics found due represented in the paper.

As many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have registered for the session 2 exam, the engineering entrance will be concluded on July 30.

