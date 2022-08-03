  • Home
NTA Likely To Release JEE Main 2022 July Session Answer Key Today

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: NTA official told Careers360, "the provisional answer key is expected today, the candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections on answer key till August 5." JEE Main July session result will be announced on August 6

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 12:37 pm IST

Check JEE Main 2022 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session two provisional answer key today, August 3. NTA official told Careers360, "the provisional answer key is expected today, the candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections on answer key till August 5." JEE Main July session result will be announced on August 6.

Candidates can check and download the JEE Main answer key by using application number and date of birth/ password. To raise objections on JEE Main answer key, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: How To Check

  • Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2 for Challenge" link
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • JEE Main 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Download answer key, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can calculate their score with the JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key. As many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have applied for the session 2 exam this year concluded on July 30.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

