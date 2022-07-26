Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 shift one paper analysis

JEE Main 2022 Analysis: The candidates who have appeared in day two of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) July session analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate; with Maths being tough, Physics and Chemistry were appeared to be easy. The shift one was concluded at 12 noon, the shift two will end at 6 PM.

Saptak Jha, a JEE Main 2022 aspirant said that the Maths was lengthy and tough, while Physics and Chemistry were analysed as easy. "Maths section involved lengthy calculations, the weightage was given to Calculus and Algebra. Physics was easy, while Chemistry was considered to be a bit difficult," the candidate said.

The experts also reviewed the JEE Main July 26 shift one paper as moderately difficult. Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash BYJU’S said, "A large number of students found this paper to be of a moderate to easy level. There were a few questions with lengthy calculations in the Mathematics section which took more time than usual to answer."

Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida said, "Questions covered almost all chapters of Class 11 and 12 of CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was similar level as compared to papers held in June Session of JEE Main 2022."

JEE Main 2022 July Session: Check Section-Wise Analysis By Experts

Mathematics

A few students found the Mathematics section difficult as quite a few questions involved lengthy calculations. Adequate importance was given to Calculus and Algebra. About 7 questions from algebra included Chapters of Binomial Theorem, Permutation and Combination sequences and series, as well as complex numbers. There were not less than 7 questions from calculus which included questions from Definite Integral, Differential equation, continuity and differentiability and functions. Questions from Coordinate Geometry were also present in adequate numbers. Three to four questions were from vectors and three-dimensional geometry and 2 from matrices and determinants. Questions generally involved the intertwining of two concepts.

Physics

The Physics paper was considered to be easy by a large number of students. This paper was quite balanced as questions from Class 11 and Class 12 were equally distributed. Some numerical-based questions were involving elaborate calculations. A few students also reported that some questions were a bit tricky. About 6 questions from mechanics, at Atleast 2 from Heat and Thermodynamics, about 3 from electricity and magnetics and a good number of questions from Modern Physics and Waves and Sound were the mainstays of the physics portion. Students with a thorough understanding of the ‘Concepts of Physics by HC Verma' along with NCERT should be able to score well in this paper.

Chemistry

This paper was of a moderate to easy difficulty level. The distribution of questions from the three branches was nearly equal with a slight edge to organic chemistry. Questions were asked from chapters like Chemistry in Everyday life, Biomolecules& p-block elements. Chapters like Aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids and alcohols, phenols and ethers found good representation. Some of the questions from Physical Chemistry were considered difficult by a section of students, and questions from Inorganic Chemistry were of moderate levels As mentioned previously, students with a good understanding of NCERT books should be able to do well in this paper.

Meanwhile, JEE Main session two admit card has been released on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, the engineering entrance will be concluded on July 30.