JEE Main 2022 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two was commenced from July 25, and today, July 28 is the day four of the exam. The shift one exam has been started from 9 am to 12 noon, and shift two exam will commence from 3 pm to 6 pm. As many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have applied for the session 2 exam this year. JEE Main Paper Analysis | Day One | Day Two | Day Three

The candidates who will appear for session two exam this year have to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines this year; carrying face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and should follow the social distancing guidelines. The admit card is an important document to carry at the exam centre, the banned items are electronic gadgets and jewelries.

Meanwhile, the candidates who have appeared for JEE Main exam in last three days analysed the papers as moderately difficult, with Maths appeared to be difficult in almost all sessions. As per the difficulty level, Chemistry was appeared to be easy in almost all sessions followed by Physics. JEE Main session two will be concluded on July 30.