JEE Main 2022 Day Four Live: BE, BTech Shift One Begins; Candidates' Reactions, Paper Analysis
JEE Main Live: The BE, BTech shift one has been started from 9 am. Check COVID-19 guidelines, important exam day instructions to follow
JEE Main 2022 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two was commenced from July 25, and today, July 28 is the day four of the exam. The shift one exam has been started from 9 am to 12 noon, and shift two exam will commence from 3 pm to 6 pm. As many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have applied for the session 2 exam this year. JEE Main Paper Analysis | Day One | Day Two | Day Three
Latest: Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: Last Minute Preparation Tips for JEE Main 2022. Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Sample papers. Download free
The candidates who will appear for session two exam this year have to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines this year; carrying face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and should follow the social distancing guidelines. The admit card is an important document to carry at the exam centre, the banned items are electronic gadgets and jewelries.
Meanwhile, the candidates who have appeared for JEE Main exam in last three days analysed the papers as moderately difficult, with Maths appeared to be difficult in almost all sessions. As per the difficulty level, Chemistry was appeared to be easy in almost all sessions followed by Physics. JEE Main session two will be concluded on July 30.
Live updates
JEE Main 2022 Live: Paper analysis, candidates, experts' reactions, answer key, cut-off, exam day instructions
JEE Main 2022 Shift One Begins
JEE Main 2022 BE, BTech shift one has been started from 9 am. Check paper analysis, candidates' reactions here following the end of engineering entrance at 12 noon.
JEE Exam Date 2022 And Timings
JEE Main session two exam will be held on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. The exam will be held in both the shifts; shift one from 9 am to 12 noon, and shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm. Also Read
JEE Admit Card: How To Download
JEE Admit Card is available to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates as per their respective sessions can download the hall ticket using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.
JEE Main 2022: Banned Items
The banned items inside the exam centres are- mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets.
JEE Main 2022: Exam Timings
The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two shifts; slot one will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while slot two from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Main 2022 July Session: Important Checklist For Candidates
- Important things to carry at the exam centres are- admit card including a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport
- Reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time.
JEE Main 2022 Shift One To Begin Soon
Today is the day four of the JEE Main July session exam. The shift one will be held from 9 am to 12 noon.