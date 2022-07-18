JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Not To Start From July 21: NTA

JEE Main 2022 session 2 start date deferred

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) session 2 exam will not be held from July 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Vineet Joshi confirmed. The JEE Main 2022 second session was scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 30. Applications for JEE Main session 2 closed on July 12, while JEE Main 2022 June exam result for BE and BTEch paper was declared on Monday, July 11.

The NTA will likely release the JEE Main 2022 exam city intimation slips today. Applicants will be required to login at the jeemain.nta.nic.in official website to check and download the JEE Main 2022 exam city centre intimation slips. The JEE Main admit cards for the session 2 exam will be issued two or three days before the exam.

As soon as the NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including JEE Main 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the JEE Main applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the JEE Main session 2 admit card rectified.

As many as 8,72,432 candidates registered for Paper 1 JEE Main exam. IIT JEE Main held between June 23 and June 29 was conducted at 588 examination centres in 407 cities including 17 cities outside India. As many as 14 candidates have scored a 100 NTA score in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result. NTA is yet to declare the BArch and BPLanning results of JEE Main session 1 exam.