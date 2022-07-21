  • Home
JEE Main 2022 July Exam: NTA Makes Image Correction Portal Live; Direct Link Here

The JEE Main 2022 session 2 has been scheduled to be held from July 25. As many as 6,29,778 candidates will take JEE Main July 2022 exam.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 5:15 pm IST
JEE Main 2022 image correction direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exam image correction portal available. Candidates can likely make changes to their JEE Main 2022 application form. The direct link can be accessed at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam has been scheduled to be held from July 25. As many as 6,29,778 candidates will take JEE Main July 2022 exam.

NTA will likely issue the JEE Main session 2 admit cards today, July 21. As soon as the NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including JEE Main 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the JEE Main applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the JEE Main session 2 admit card rectified.

JEE Main 2022 Image Correction: Steps

  1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

  2. Scroll down to Canditate’s Activity and click on the link -- “Image Correction for JEE (Main)-2022 Session 2”

  3. Insert JEE Main application number 2022 and password

  4. Sign in

  5. On the next window, check the image and upload the correct one

  6. Submit

Direct Link: Here

JEE Main 2022 July Session Admit Card: Download Steps

  1. Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card link
  3. Enter application number and date of birth
  4. Submit and download JEE Main 2022 hall ticket
JEE Main 2022
