JEE Main 2022 July Exam: NTA Makes Image Correction Portal Live; Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2022 image correction direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exam image correction portal available. Candidates can likely make changes to their JEE Main 2022 application form. The direct link can be accessed at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam has been scheduled to be held from July 25. As many as 6,29,778 candidates will take JEE Main July 2022 exam.

NTA will likely issue the JEE Main session 2 admit cards today, July 21. As soon as the NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including JEE Main 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the JEE Main applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the JEE Main session 2 admit card rectified.

JEE Main 2022 Image Correction: Steps

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in Scroll down to Canditate’s Activity and click on the link -- “Image Correction for JEE (Main)-2022 Session 2” Insert JEE Main application number 2022 and password Sign in On the next window, check the image and upload the correct one Submit

JEE Main 2022 July Session Admit Card: Download Steps