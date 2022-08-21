  • Home
JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will soon release the counselling schedule for admission across 31 National Institute of Technology (NIT) in India for the academic year 2022-23.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 21, 2022 5:31 pm IST
New Delhi:

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will soon release the counselling schedule for admission across 31 National Institute of Technology (NIT) in India for the academic year 2022-23. The JoSAA will conduct the counselling process for JEE Main aspirants online on the official website -- josaa.nic.in. Candidates who wish to take admission in the BTech Computer Science (CS) stream are seeking for NITs Cut-off scores. Aspirants who have scored high marks and placed in the top ranks in JEE Main 2022 will get admission in the top NITs.

This year, NIT Tiruchirappalli has clinched the top spot in NIRF India Ranking 2022 among other NITs in India. In JoSAA counselling 2021, the cut-off score of NIT Tiruchirappalli for BTech (CS) admission for home state aspirants was recorded at 714 and for Other state candidates were recorded at 5,659. Here is the list of top 10 NITs and their last year's cut-off scores for BTech CS admission.

Top 10 NITs Cut-Off Scores For Last Year

Rank

NITs

Home state cut-off

Other state cut off

1

NIT Tiruchirappalli

5,659

714

2NIT Karnataka, Surathkal2,8741,111
3

NIT Rourkela

93492327
4

NIT Warangal

3,0891,520
5

NIT Calicut

10,297

3,436

6

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur

5,8384,751
7

NIT Durgapur

11,829

8,345

8NIT Silchar25,609

16,879

9

Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur

3,816

3,142

10

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad

4,663
2,751

The above cut-off scores are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off scores for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different. JoSAA conducts counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Last year, the JEE Main counselling was held in six rounds for admission to Computer Science and Engineering.

