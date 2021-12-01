JEE Main 2022: Important Topics For Physics, Check Here

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Check analysis of JEE Main Physics paper

JEE Main 2022: It is a dream of every engineering aspirant to get admission in a top college with their preferred engineering branch. Achieving this can become easy with the knowledge of important topics and chapters.

According to the experts, there are some topics from which questions are asked frequently in the JEE Main exam. Understanding the most asked topics clearly can help candidates to boost their performance in this competitive engineering entrance exam.

JEE Main important topics and chapter-wise weightage is prepared after analysing the previous year question papers.

Students can score well in Physics if they have clarity of concepts and a brilliant approach over numerical questions. In Physics, a lot of numerical questions are associated with each concept and strong conceptual knowledge which helps students to solve numerical problems easily. Having an idea about the number of questions asked from each chapter/ topic also helps candidates to utilise the time properly and plan the preparation accordingly.

JEE Main 2022: Chapter/ topic wise weightage