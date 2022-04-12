JEE Main 2022: IIT, NIT Cut-Off Marks For BTech In Artificial Intelligence Last Year
All the NITs and IITs conduct separate counselling processes through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This year JoSAA will likely start the counselling process after the declaration of JEE Advanced results.
For admission to NITs, 50 per cent seats are reserved for students from the states in which the NIT is situated and the remaining 50 per cent are for those from other states. Typically, in the case of open, unreserved seats, candidates from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores.
Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the Round 1 ranks at which the IITs and NITs provided admission to BTech in Artificial Intelligence. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.
EWS Category
Institute
Round 1 Opening Rank
Round 1 Closing Rank
IIT Hyderabad
90
97
NIT Surathkal
736
1,680
OBC-NCL Category
Institute
Round 1 Opening Rank
Round 1 Closing Rank
IIT Hyderabad
234
357
NIT Surathkal
343
681
Scheduled Caste (SC) Category
Institute
Round 1 Opening Rank
Round 1 Closing Rank
IIT Hyderabad
227
241
NIT Surathkal
582
989
Scheduled Tribe (ST) Category
Institute
Round 1 Opening Rank
Round 1 Closing Rank
IIT Hyderabad
81
132
NIT Surathkal
203
203