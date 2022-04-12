JEE Main 2022: IIT, NIT Cut-Off Marks For BTech In Artificial Intelligence Last Year

JEE Main 2022 admission: BTech Artificial Intelligence cut-off from last year

JEE Main 2022 will be held in June and July this year. National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use the JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores respectively for admissions to various programmes offered at the undergraduate (UG) engineering level. All the NITs and IITs conduct separate counselling processes through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This year JoSAA will likely start the counselling process after the declaration of JEE Advanced results.

For admission to NITs, 50 per cent seats are reserved for students from the states in which the NIT is situated and the remaining 50 per cent are for those from other states. Typically, in the case of open, unreserved seats, candidates from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores.

Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the Round 1 ranks at which the IITs and NITs provided admission to BTech in Artificial Intelligence. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.

EWS Category Institute Round 1 Opening Rank Round 1 Closing Rank IIT Hyderabad 90 97 NIT Surathkal 736 1,680





OBC-NCL Category Institute Round 1 Opening Rank Round 1 Closing Rank IIT Hyderabad 234 357 NIT Surathkal 343 681





Scheduled Caste (SC) Category Institute Round 1 Opening Rank Round 1 Closing Rank IIT Hyderabad 227 241 NIT Surathkal 582 989



