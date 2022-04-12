JEE Main 2022: IIT, NIT Cut-Off Marks For BTech In Artificial Intelligence Last Year

  • Home
All the NITs and IITs conduct separate counselling processes through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This year JoSAA will likely start the counselling process after the declaration of JEE Advanced results.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 12, 2022 7:43 pm IST
JEE Main 2022 will be held in June and July this year. National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use the JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores respectively for admissions to various programmes offered at the undergraduate (UG) engineering level. All the NITs and IITs conduct separate counselling processes through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This year JoSAA will likely start the counselling process after the declaration of JEE Advanced results.

For admission to NITs, 50 per cent seats are reserved for students from the states in which the NIT is situated and the remaining 50 per cent are for those from other states. Typically, in the case of open, unreserved seats, candidates from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores.

Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the Round 1 ranks at which the IITs and NITs provided admission to BTech in Artificial Intelligence. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.

EWS Category

Institute

Round 1 Opening Rank

Round 1 Closing Rank

IIT Hyderabad

90

97

NIT Surathkal

736

1,680


OBC-NCL Category

Institute

Round 1 Opening Rank

Round 1 Closing Rank

IIT Hyderabad

234

357

NIT Surathkal

343

681


Scheduled Caste (SC) Category

Institute

Round 1 Opening Rank

Round 1 Closing Rank

IIT Hyderabad

227

241

NIT Surathkal

582

989


Scheduled Tribe (ST) Category

Institute

Round 1 Opening Rank

Round 1 Closing Rank

IIT Hyderabad

81

132

NIT Surathkal

203

203

