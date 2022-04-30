JEE Main 2022: How To Prepare For The Exam In Last One Month

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022: Last one month preparation tips

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main 2022, session 1 from June 20 to 29, 2022. The JEE Main session 1 application process is over and applicants are now waiting for their JEE Main admit card 2022 which will soon be released by NTA on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The aspirants who are preparing for the undergraduate engineering entrance exam 2022 have pulled up their socks and making the best of this time to prepare for the JEE Main 2022.

The NTA will hold JEE Main 2022 in two sessions - JEE Main 2022 session 1 which will be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29; and JEE Main session 2 which will be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

JEE Main 2022: Paper Pattern

Candidates who are looking for JEE Main paper 2022 paper pattern to prepare well, can check the following details:

NTA has said that the optional questions introduced last year will continue in JEE Main 2022 but this year, these questions will have negative marking.

The JEE Main 2022 question paper will have two sections for each subject- Section A and B. In section A, there will be 20 mandatory MCQs but in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five.

“For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10,” the NTA said.

“There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest Integer,” it added.

Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert shared some preparation tips for the candidates who are appearing for JEE Main 2022 session 1. “One must not start any new books at this stage. However, one can still refer to standard books for concept clearing. This stage should be utilized more for problem solving, developing short cuts, and memorizing formulae, understanding one’s strengths & weaknesses. Aspirants must take up Mock Tests in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode to develop ones’ self-confidence & exam temperament. Time Management is crucial to score more marks in the actual JEE (Main),” Mr Batlish added.

JEE Main 2022 Preparation Tips To Ace The Exam

Time Management: Proper planning is most important for the timely preparation and dealing with the study pressure. By now serious students must have evaluated their preparation or been informed about the same by their teachers. So, this is the time to consolidate your preparation and ensure that you do extremely well in the actual JEE(Main) exam.

Study Material: One must not start any new books at this stage. However, one can still refer to standard books for concept clearing. This stage should be utilized more for problem-solving, developing shortcuts, and memorizing formulae, understanding one’s strengths & weaknesses. Aspirants must take up Mock Tests in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode to develop ones’ self-confidence & exam temperament. Time Management is crucial to score more marks in the actual JEE (Main).

Take Mock Tests: Take mock-test series preferably in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode to build a winning exam temperament. Try taking them in the same timings as per your schedule. If you have to appear in the morning session then you must take the mock Test in the same timings and if it is the after session then take the mock tests in the afternoon. Keep a check on your mistakes and try overcoming then in every test you take.

Don’t Overstress Yourself: Five to six hours of sleep every night is a must, especially three-four days before JEE Main 2022 for physical and mental fitness. Relaxation exercises may help to regain freshness. Avoid over-sleeping during the day.