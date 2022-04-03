JEE Main 2022 From April 21; Here's Last One Month Preparation Strategy To Follow

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 session 1 to be held from April 21

JEE Main 2022: Just over two weeks left for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) which is scheduled to be held from April 21. The candidates who are preparing for the undergraduate (UG) engineering entrance exam 2022 must be at their last leg of preparations and a detailed preparation strategy is always helpful for the candidates to prepare for any competitive exams.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 is scheduled to be held on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1 and May 4. The application process for JEE Main has been extended, the candidates can now apply on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till April 5.

Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida provides suggestions for students who would be taking their board exams along with JEE Main. According to Mr Batlish, "students must synchronise JEE Preparation with Boards specially in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. While studying chapters take up numerical upto the JEE Main level."

Mr Batlish also stressed on the mock test preparations, saying, "Take mock-test series preferably in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode to build a winning exam temperament. Try taking them in the same timings as per your schedule. If you have to appear in the morning session then you must take the mock Test in the same timings and if it is the after session then take the mock tests in the afternoon. Keep a check on your mistakes and try overcoming them in every test you take."

Remain focused and maintain a positive attitude while studying Develop speed by solving quizzes/Mock Tests of JEE Main level problems with time management Speed and accuracy will be the key to success in JEE Main Practice sample papers that will give a fair idea about the pattern of questions and help one improve time management. Solve the Previous year’s JEE/AIEEE papers for understanding the level of questions asked. Remember it is the quality of time spent and not the quantity alone. Hence, take short breaks of five to ten minutes after every one or two hours of serious study. Relax completely at the time of taking a break Practice meditation to develop inner calm, poise, confidence and power of concentration. These matter a lot and will help one on the day of examination Don’t get overstressed. Five to six hours of sleep every night is a must, especially three-four days before JEE Main 2022 for physical and mental fitness. Relaxation exercises may help to regain freshness. Avoid over-sleeping during the day If one has the right attitude required towards preparation for the JEE Main, then even an average student can crack it.

JEE Main 2022 question paper will have two sections for each subject. In section A, there will be 20 mandatory multiple-choice questions but in section B, there will be 10 numerical questions, from which students need to answer only five. JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.