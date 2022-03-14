JEE Main 2022 From April 21, Check Revised Dates

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main will now be held from April 21

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency has revised the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). JEE Main will now be held from April 21, which was earlier scheduled on April 16.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Here! Don't Miss: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Download Free!

According to NTA, JEE Main dates were revised following representations received from candidates seeking the change of dates of session 1 as it was clashing with their board exam dates. "In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," NTA notification mentioned.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Main will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4. The engineering exam was earlier scheduled on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

The JEE Main 2022 is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022. JEE Main will be held for two papers -- Paper 1, or the BTech paper, and Paper 2, or the BArch and BPlaning paper. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

The Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for the Paper 2A and Paper 2B, Drawing Test and Planning will be only for the architecture and BPlaning courses respectively.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.