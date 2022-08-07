JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key For Session 2 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022 The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two BE, BTech paper today, August 7. Candidates can check and download the JEE Main session 2 final answer key from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main Paper 1 final answer key, candidates have to log in with their application number, date of birth and security pin.

The JEE Main provisional answer key along with the display question papers was released on August 3 and challenges were invited from the candidates till August 5. The NTA has issued the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 final answer key after reviewing the objections received from the candidates. The JEE Main session 2 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022 - How To Download

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the 'JEE Main Final Answer Key Paper 1 BE, BTech' link Log in using details like - application number, date of birth and security pin The JEE Main final answer key will be displayed on the screen Download the answer key pdf and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022

NTA has conducted the JEE Main July 2022 paper 1 for BE, BTech candidates between July 25 and July 30. The engineering entrance exam was conducted in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.